Spotlight on the News: Executive David Coulter on Oakland Cty; Inside Akebu-Lan Village's success

WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Chuck Stokes with Oakland County Executive David Coulter (right)
Posted at 12:23 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 12:23:11-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 20, Spotlight on the News will interview Oakland County Executive David Coulter. As the leading elected public offiicial in his area of Southeast Michigan, what does he have in store for Oakland? We'll also check in with Marvis Cofield and Stephanie Hammonds of Detroit's Akebu-Lan Village. What's the secret to this organization's 44 years of success?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

