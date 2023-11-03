Spotlight on the News: Expanding Detroit's historic Music Hall & Cabaret 313

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, November 5, Spotlight on the News will discuss expanding Detroit's historic Music Hall with a new $122 million building. We'll also introduce you to the success of Cabaret 313 in downtown Detroit. Our guests: Vince Paul, President & Artistic Director, Detroit Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts; and Allan Nachman, Artistic Director & Co-Founder, Cabaret 313.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

