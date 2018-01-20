Spotlight on the News: Experts predict what's next for the auto industry?

WXYZ Detroit - On Sunday, January 21, we'll take you inside the important auto industry as experts predict what's next for the multi-billion dollar business.  Guest will include John McElroy of Autoline Detroit & WWJ Newsradio 950; Ryan LaFontaine, Chairman of the North American International Auto Show; Rod Alberts, Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association and Alexandra Bahou and Max White of WXYZ.com.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 53rd season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.

 

