Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Faith leaders impacting S.E. MI; millions in grants for non-profits

Spotlight on "The Kirk's" Rev. Edwin Estevez and MI Nonprofit Assoc. CEO Kelley Kuhn
Screenshot 2023-04-28 at 12.50.47 PM.png
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Rev. Edwin Estevez, Associate Pastor, Kirk in the Hills
Screenshot 2023-04-28 at 12.50.47 PM.png
Screenshot 2023-04-28 at 12.52.03 PM.png
Posted at 1:08 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 13:28:49-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 30, Spotlight on the News will interview Rev. Edwin Estevez, Associate Pastor of Outreach and Mission at Kirk in the Hills Presbyterian Church. Why is he leading a community-wide breakfast?We'll also talk to Kelley Kuhn, President & CEO of the Michigan Nonprofit Association. Why is her organization, in partnership with the State of Michigan, trying to grant millions of dollars to local non-profits?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!