Spotlight on the News: Fixing Michigan's literacy gap & up-close with TV-7 weekend anchors

Spotlight on Pamela Good, Simon Shaykhet, and Kiara Hay
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Pamela Good of Beyond Basics
Posted at 1:04 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 13:04:53-05

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 24, Spotlight on the News will interview Pamela Good, Co-Founder and President of Beyond Basics award-winning literacy program. What are their plans for 2024. We'll also have an up-close conversation with Channel 7 Action News Weekend Anchors Simon Shaykhet and Kiara Hay. What do they remember most about 2023?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

