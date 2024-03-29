Spotlight on the News: Focus on Farhat Qazi's "Children of Abraham Day"

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 31, Spotlight on the News will interview Oakland County entrepreneur & philanthropist Farhat Qazi, Founder of the Children of Abraham Day. Why is she determined to teach religious unity to children and how is she doing it?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.