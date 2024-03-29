Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Focus on Farhat Qazi's "Children of Abraham Day"

Spotlight on philanthropist Farhat Qazi and religious unity
Farhat Qazi.png
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Farhat Qazi - Founder, Children of Abraham Day
Farhat Qazi.png
Posted at 4:33 PM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 16:33:28-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 31, Spotlight on the News will interview Oakland County entrepreneur & philanthropist Farhat Qazi, Founder of the Children of Abraham Day. Why is she determined to teach religious unity to children and how is she doing it?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help get books to local kids!