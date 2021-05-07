Spotlight on The News: Focus on mental health and public schools in Michigan

WXYZ DETROIT — On Mother's Day, May 9th, Spotlight on the News will drill down on the state of mental health and public education in Michigan during the COVID-19 pandemic. Where does the Great Lakes State rank and what kind of help is available for those who need it? Our guests will be Robert Sheehan, CEO, Community Mental Health Association of Michigan, and Robert McCann, Executive Director of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

