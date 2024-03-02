Spotlight on the News: Focus on Michigan's environment, politics, and social services

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 3, Spotlight on the News will interview Phillip Roos, Director of EGLE, and N. Charles Anderson, President & CEO of the Detroit Urban League. The program will focus on Michigan's environment, Great Lakes, and energy; as well as state politics, civil rights, and social services.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

