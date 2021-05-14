Spotlight on the News: Focus on new national public health survey & BCBS MI response to COVID-19

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 16, we'll take you inside a new national public health survey conducted by Harvard University and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation based in Princeton, NJ. Why do Americans support substantial increases in public health funding? We'll ask Dr. Donald Schwarz, Senior V.P., Program, at the RWJF.

We'll also interview Dr. James D. Grant, Senior V.P. & Chief Medical Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of MI. What has his company's response been to COVID-19?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

