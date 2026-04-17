Spotlight on the News: FORCE Detroit on Teen Takeovers; Lions getting ready for NFL Draft

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 19, Spotlight on the News will discuss "Teen Takeovers" in downtown Detroit and get Detroit Lions fans ready for the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. Our guests will include DuJuan "Zoe" Kennedy, Executive Director of FORCE Detroit and Dr. Barry Schumer, an Ann Arbor sports fan and author of a book about his favorite professional football team.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.