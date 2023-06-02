Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Forgotten Harvest's new leader & Mackinac Policy Conference highlights

Posted at 1:53 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 13:53:15-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 4, Spotlight on the News will introduce viewers to the new CEO of Oak Park-based Forgotten Harvest. Who is Adrian Lewis and what are his goals for this popular food rescue organization?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

