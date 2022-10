WXYZ DERTROIT — On Sunday, October 16, Spotlight on the News will interview former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder about cyberrsecurity, his new business venture (SensCy), and Michigan's future.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.