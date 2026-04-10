Spotlight on the News: Gearing up for NAACP's Freedom Weekend; CRC's 110th anniversary

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 12, Spotlight on the News will take viewers inside the Detroit Branch NAACP's plans for the 71st annual "Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner" and weekend. Who will be coming to - and honored in - Detroit? Find out from the non-partisan organization’s President and Executive Director, Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony and Kamilia Landrum. We'll also find out how the independent and non-partisan Citizen's Research Council of Michigan is gearing up for its 110th anniversary on April 13th. Eric Lupher, President of the CRC will look back...and ahead.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

