Spotlight on the News: Gerard "Gerry" Anderson; 2017 WXYZ-TV 7 Newsmaker of the Year

Chuck Stokes
1:24 PM, Jan 26, 2018
Spotlight on the News host Chuck Stokes (right) interviews Gerard "Gerry" Anderson, WXYZ-TV 7 Newsmaker of the Year

WXYZ Detroit - On Sunday, January 28, Spotlight on the News will broadcast its annual Newsmaker of the Year special.  Find out why we chose businessman Gerard "Gerry" Anderson, the Chairman & CEO of DTE Energy, as the leader who had the greatest impact on Michigan in 2017.  

Spotlight on the News, now in its 51st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program.  It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.

