Spotlight on the News: Getting Detroit ready for the history behind June Jubilee weekend

Spotlight on MLK, Detroit Branch NAACP, Rochelle Riley & Jamon Jordan
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Jamon Jordan (left), Rochelle Riley (center), and Chuck Stokes discuss June Jubilee weekend
Posted at 3:55 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 15:55:28-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 11, Spotlight on the News will get Detroit ready for the history behind the upcoming June Jubilee weekend. Historian Jamon Jordan and Detroit Director of Arts and Culture, Rochelle Riley, will discuss the real story behind Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 1963 civil rights march and how it will be celebrated in a couple weeks.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

