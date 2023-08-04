Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Getting everyone ready for the 28th Woodward Dream Cruise

Spotlight on 2023 WDC and classic car enthusiast leaders
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
(L-to-R) Tony Michaels &amp; Michael Lary of the Woodward Dream Cruise
Posted at 4:22 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 16:22:36-04

WXYZ DETROIT — It's one of Michigan's most popular summer events! The 28th Woodward Dream Cruise is only two weeks away. On Sunday, August 6, Spotlight on the News will begin getting viewers ready for this year's Cruise by interviewing classic car enthusiast leaders Tony Michaels, Strategic Advisor, Woodward Dream Cruise; Michael Lary, Board President, Woodward Dream Cruise; and Mickey York, Owner/Publisher; Cruis'n Media.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

