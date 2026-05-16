Spotlight on the News: Giffels Webster; MI's "unsung hero"; Detroit's CFranks Original design

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 17, Spotlight on the News will interview Mike Kozak, President of Giffels Webster and Cristal Franklin, creator of CFranks Original clothing and accessories. Why is this 75-year-old engineering firm called Southeast Michigan's "unsung hero" and how is designer Cristal Franklin branding her beloved Detroit to the world? Find out Sunday.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.