Spotlight on the News: Growing Michigan and making sustainable cities

Spotlight on Global Detroit's Steve Tobocman, Alaina Jackson and Detroit's Tim Slusser
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Steve Tobocman
Posted at 1:35 PM, Jun 28, 2024

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 30, Spotlight on the News will focus on growing Michigan and how to make Detroit a state-of-the-art sustainable city? Our guests will include Steve Tobocman, Executive Director of Global Detroit and Dr. Alaina Jackson, Managing Director of that same organization. We'll also talk to Tim Slusser, Chief of Detroit's Office of Mobility Innovation. Why is Detroit one of only three cities in the world selected by the Toyota Foundation for its sustainable cities challenge?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

