Spotlight on the News: Growing Michigan's talent pool & remembering the NFL's Wally Triplett

On Sunday, November 18, Spotlight on the News will feature a conversation about growing Michigan employment talent pool. Our guests will be Clarinda Barnett Harrison, Director of Economic Prosperity for the United Way; and Ismael Ahmed, Senior Adviser to the Chancellor, University of Michigan-Dearborn. We'll also remember the late Penn State University and Detroit Lions' NFL trailblazer Wally Triplett.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 53rd season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.