Spotlight on the News: Hispanic excellence in SW Detroit; Regional diversity conference

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 15, Spotlight on the News will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Our guests will be Luis Ali, Owner, AGI Construction; Tanya Saldivar-Ali, Founder, Detroit Future Ops (DFO313); Chris Lynch, President, Detroit Cristo Rey High School; Kimberly Garcia, Detroit Cristo Rey Student; Sister Kateri Burbee, SOLT, Principal, Holy Redeemer Grade School; Allison Lopez, Holy Redeemer Student.

We'll give viewers a preview of this year's Images and Perceptions Diversity Conference in Dearborn. Our guests will incliude Siham Awada Jafaar, Conference Founder & Producer; and Barbara McQuade, U. of M. Law Professor & Former U.S. Attorney.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

