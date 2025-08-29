Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: History, education & principles; Dr. Ossian H. Sweet & President Gerald R. Ford

Spotlight on historians Daniel A. Baxter and Gleaves Whitney
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Daniel A. Baxter of the Dr. Ossian H. Sweet Foundation
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 31, Spotlight on the News will focus on history, civic education, principles, and courage. Our guests will include Daniel A. Baxter, Founder and CEO of the Dr. Ossian H. Sweet Foundation and Gleaves Whitney, Executive Director of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation. What are they doing independently to tell stories that impact the past, present and future of Michigan and America? Find out on Spotlight!

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

