Spotlight on the News: Honoring Michigan's volunteer heroes and boosting tourism on Mackinac Island

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, September 26, Spotlight on the News will focus on the new campaign to honor Michigan's volunteer heroes and why boosting Mackinac Island's tourism is a state priority. Our guests will include Jason Alexander, Communications Director, Michigan Community Service Commission and Tim Hygh, Director, Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.