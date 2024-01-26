Spotlight on the News: Honoring TV-7 Newsmaker of the Year; Lions' Dan Campbell

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 28, Spotlight on the News will broadcast our annual Newsmaker of the Year special honoring Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell. Find out how he has inspired one of the greatest football seasons in Detroit Lions history. Our guests will include Eric Larson, CEO, Downtown Detroit Partnership; Claude Molinari, President & CEO, Visit Detroit; Barry Schumer, Clinical Therapist & Author of Detroit Lions Book; Terry Foster, Sports Journalist & Woodward Sports Network Contributor; Claudette Robinson, First Lady of Motown & Lions Fan; Linda Solomon, Detroit Photojournalist

Richard Walker, Son of the Late Dick “Night Train” Lane; and reporting from WXYZ-TV7’s Brad Galli & Jeanna Trotman.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.



