Spotlight on the News: Honoring TV-7 Newsmakers Mary Sheffield & Dan Gilbert

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 25, Spotlight on the News will broadcast our annual Newsmaker of the Year special honoring Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield and Detroit businessman and philanthropist Dan Gilbert.

Tune in and find out why Channel 7 has selected these two Michigan leaders as our 2025 Newsmakers of the Year. I will profile Sheffield and Gilbert one-on-one from our TV-7 Southfield studios and the new Hudson's Detroit development complex on Woodward Avenue.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

