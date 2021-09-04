Spotlight on the News: How culinary businessman Claude Booker has reinvented his success in COVID-19

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, September 5, Spotlight on the News will introduce viewers to businessman and culinary expert Claude Booker, Co-Founder of Simply Southern Sides. Find out how with the help of Michigan-based Meijer stores he reinvented his food and marketing talent to create Soul Food Starters across America. We'll also give you a preview of Detroit artist Shirley Woodson's new art exhibit coming to Midtown.

