Spotlight on the News: How culinary businessman Claude Booker has reinvented his success in COVID-19

Posted at 10:38 AM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 10:38:06-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, September 5, Spotlight on the News will introduce viewers to businessman and culinary expert Claude Booker, Co-Founder of Simply Southern Sides. Find out how with the help of Michigan-based Meijer stores he reinvented his food and marketing talent to create Soul Food Starters across America. We'll also give you a preview of Detroit artist Shirley Woodson's new art exhibit coming to Midtown.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

