Spotlight on the News: How Detroit Horse Power is strengthening the Motor City.

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 9, Spotlight on the News will feature how Detroit Horse Power (DHP) is educating young people and strengthening one Motor City neighborhood. Our guests will include David Silver, Founder and Executive Director, DHP; and Le' Airra Jones, a Cass Tech High School DHP program participant.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.