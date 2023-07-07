Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: How Detroit Horse Power is strengthening the Motor City.

Spotlight on David Silver, Le' Airra Jones & Detroit Horse Power
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
(L-to-R) Le' Airra Jones and David Silver of Detroit Horse Power
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 12:30:31-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 9, Spotlight on the News will feature how Detroit Horse Power (DHP) is educating young people and strengthening one Motor City neighborhood. Our guests will include David Silver, Founder and Executive Director, DHP; and Le' Airra Jones, a Cass Tech High School DHP program participant.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

