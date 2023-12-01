Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: How Detroit will benefit from the NFL Draft; Inside TechTown

Spotlight on NFL Draft's Claude Molinari & TechTown's Christianne Malone
Screenshot 2023-11-30 at 4.22.43 PM.png
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Claude Molinari of Visit Detroit (Left) with Chuck Stokes of Spotlight on the News
Screenshot 2023-11-30 at 4.22.43 PM.png
Screenshot 2023-11-30 at 4.26.20 PM.png
Screenshot 2023-11-30 at 4.27.44 PM.png
Posted at 4:42 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 17:01:28-05

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 3, Spotlight on the News will interview Claude Molinari, President & CEO, Visit Detroit and Co-Chair of the 2024 NFL Detroit in Detroit. How will this major sports event impact Detroit's economy and community? We'll also talk to Christianne Malone, Chief Program Officer with TechTown. She has some good news to share.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your good morning video!