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Spotlight on the News: How Detroiters can shape the future of the Ren Cen & east riverfront

Spotlight on Bedrock CEO Jared Fleisher; Renaissance Center & east riverfront future
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WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Jared Fleisher, Bedrock CEO
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WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 9, Spotlight on the News takes a deep dive into the $1.6 billion re-development of downtown Detroit’s Renaissance Center and east riverfront. What are the latest plans and how can you, the public, have significant input into the project's future? Bedrock CEO Jared Fleisher will be our guest and will tell viewers about the real estate firm's community engagement plan which kicks off in mid-August. Tune in for all the details.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

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