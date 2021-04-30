Spotlight on the News: How MI restaurateurs have survived COVID-19 & are preparing for Mother's Day!

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 2, Spotlight on the News will interview four Michigan restaurateurs about how they have survived the COVID-19 pandemic, and what kind of plans they have made for the busiest day of their industry - Mother's Day!

Our guests will be Joe Vicari, CEO of the Warren-based Vicari Restaurant Group; Cecilia Benedict, Owner & General Manager of Armando's Mexican Restaurant in Southwest Detroit; Stephanie Byrd, Co-Owner of The Block Restaurant, Flood's Bar & Grille and Detroit's Garden Theater; and Moe Hider, Owner of the Famous Hamburger franchise based in West Dearborn.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

