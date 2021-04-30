Watch
Spotlight on the News: How MI restaurateurs have survived COVID-19 & are preparing for Mother's Day!

WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Michigan restaurant owners Cecilia Benedict (top left), Moe Hider (top right), Stephanie Byrd (bootm left), Joe Vicari (bottom right) and Spotlight host Chuck Stokes (center).
Posted at 5:39 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 17:39:15-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 2, Spotlight on the News will interview four Michigan restaurateurs about how they have survived the COVID-19 pandemic, and what kind of plans they have made for the busiest day of their industry - Mother's Day!

Our guests will be Joe Vicari, CEO of the Warren-based Vicari Restaurant Group; Cecilia Benedict, Owner & General Manager of Armando's Mexican Restaurant in Southwest Detroit; Stephanie Byrd, Co-Owner of The Block Restaurant, Flood's Bar & Grille and Detroit's Garden Theater; and Moe Hider, Owner of the Famous Hamburger franchise based in West Dearborn.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

