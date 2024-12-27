Spotlight on the News: How Plum Health & Little Liberia are breaking new ground in S.E. MI

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 29, Spotlight on the News will feature interviews with two young Southeast Michigan entrepreneurs who are breaking new ground in healthcare and the food service business. Meet Dr. Paul Thomas, M.D., the founder of Plum Health and Chef Amenah Marhaba, founder of Little Liberia.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

