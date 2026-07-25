Spotlight on the News: How Teach for America Detroit is addressing education in Michigan

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, Juky 26, Spotlight on the News will look inside Teach for America Detroit and TeachMichigan. How is the educational organization doubling down on teacher retention and student performance by investing millions of dollars into schools across the state. We'll ask Armen Hratchian, Executive Director of TFA Detroit.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

