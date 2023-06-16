Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: How The Aretha & NSO are partnering; and inside AXE MI TAX

Spotlight on The Aretha's Shahida Mausi, NSO's Linda Little and Karla Wagner of AXE MI TAX
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Linda Little of NSO (left) and Shahida Mausi of The Right Productions &amp; The Aretha Amphitheatre
Posted at 3:15 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 15:16:01-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 18, Spotlight on the News will tell viewers what's lined up for The Aretha Amphitheatre this summer and how it is partnering with the Neighborhood Services Organization to make a difference. Guests will include Shahida Mausi, President & CEO, The Right Productions, and Linda Little, President & CEO, Neighborhood Services Organization (NSO).

We'll also introduce you to Karla Wagner, one of the leaders of the proposed AXE MI TAX property tax elimination petition drive.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

