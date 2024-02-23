Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: How UDM & HBCU's are impacting Michigan & USA

Spotlight on UDM's Dr. Donald Taylor; Morehouse Glee Club; Spears & Spivey
Screenshot 2024-02-23 at 5.32.06 PM.png
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Donald B. Taylor, Ph.D. - UDM President
Screenshot 2024-02-23 at 5.32.06 PM.png
Screenshot 2024-02-23 at 5.23.15 PM.png
Posted at 5:43 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 17:44:13-05

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 25, Spotlight on the News will interview Donald B. Taylor, Ph.D., President, University of Detroit Mercy; Rev. André L. Spivey, Executive Minister, Oak Grove AME Church; and Ron Spears, President, Detroit Morehouse Alumni Association. Find out how these two historic higher education institutions, and their students, are making an impact on Detroit, the State of Michigan, and the USA.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Exclusive stories all February long