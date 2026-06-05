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Spotlight on the News: How women are driving MI's workforce; Inside the Declaration of Independence

Spotlight on Director Susan and Judge Michael Warren
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WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Susan Corbin - Director, Michigan Department of Labor &amp; Economic Opportunity
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WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 7, Spotlight on the News will discuss a new report on how women are driving the workforce across Michigan. They’re playing an important role even in the face of some key barriers. Susan Corbin, Director of the Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity will tell us more. Also on Spotlight, find out how the debates and fights we're having today were the same as our nation’s Founders? Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Michael Warren explores past and present legal issues in his newly published book entitled, The Revolutionary Words that Forged America: The Definitive Guide to the Declaration of Independence.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

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