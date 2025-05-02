Spotlight on the News: In-depth interview with Melanie Markowicz, the new leader of Midtown Detroit, Inc.

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 4, Spotlight on the News will introduce viewers to Melanie Markowicz, the new Executive Director of Midtown Detroit, Inc. Tune in for her first in-depth media interview since becoming the new leader of one of Southeast Michigan's hottest and most important commercial and residential districts. Discover the legacy of this 45-block area and what kind of exciting projects are being planned for the future.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.