Spotlight on the News: Inclusive entrepreneurship and Dearborn's Stories from the Sidewalk

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 17, 2023, Spotlight on the News will interview Millie Chu, CEO of Global Entrepreneurship Business Lab; and Christopher Merlo and L. Glenn O’Kray, Co-Editors of Dearborn's Stories from the Sidewalk. How is Chu creating inclusive entrepreneurship and what's behind Merlo and O'Kray's "walk through 137 years that shaped Dearborn."

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.