Spotlight on the News: Inside Dream Cruise, Detroit Historical Society 100th & James Group 50th

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 15, Spotlight on the News will take you inside the return of the Woodward Dream Cruise this year, the 100th anniversary celebration of the Detroit Historical Society, and how the James Group is marking its 50th year in business. Our guests will include Dream Cruise Executive Director Tony Michaels and Dream Cruise President Michael Lary; Elana Rugh, President & CEO of the Detroit Histoical Society; and Keri, Lorron and John E. James of Detroit's James Group International.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

