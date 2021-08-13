Watch
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Inside Dream Cruise, Detroit Historical Society 100th & James Group 50th

items.[0].image.alt
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Chuck Stokes with Tony Michaels (top) and Michael Lary (bottom)
Dream Cruise Leaders.png
Elana Rugh.png
James Family.png
Posted at 6:53 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 18:53:47-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 15, Spotlight on the News will take you inside the return of the Woodward Dream Cruise this year, the 100th anniversary celebration of the Detroit Historical Society, and how the James Group is marking its 50th year in business. Our guests will include Dream Cruise Executive Director Tony Michaels and Dream Cruise President Michael Lary; Elana Rugh, President & CEO of the Detroit Histoical Society; and Keri, Lorron and John E. James of Detroit's James Group International.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!