Spotlight on the News: Inside entrepreneurial college; remembering 2 who made American history

Spotlight on Walsh College's Dr. Suzy Siegle; Rev. Jesse Jackson; Sgt Cleveland Williams
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Dr. Suzy Siegle, President &amp; CEO, Walsh College
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 22, Spotlight on the News interviews Walsh College President & CEO Dr. Suzy Siegle. How is she leading Michigan into the world of entrepreneurial education of the future? Spotlight will also remember Tuskegee Airman Sgt. Cleveland Williams and Rev. Jesse Jackson's strong connection to Detroit.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

