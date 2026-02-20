Spotlight on the News: Inside entrepreneurial college; remembering 2 who made American history

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 22, Spotlight on the News interviews Walsh College President & CEO Dr. Suzy Siegle. How is she leading Michigan into the world of entrepreneurial education of the future? Spotlight will also remember Tuskegee Airman Sgt. Cleveland Williams and Rev. Jesse Jackson's strong connection to Detroit.

