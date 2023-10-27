Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Inside Honigman's 75th anniversary; Detroit Youth Choir surging

Spotlight on Honigman's David Foltyn and DYC's Anthony White
On Sunday, October 29, Spotlight will look inside Honigman's 75th anniversary with Chairman &amp; CEO David Foltyn. We'll also talk to Anthony White, Artistic Director of the Detroit Youth Concert Choir.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Oct 27, 2023
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 29, Spotlight on the News will take viewers inside Honigman LLC's 75th anniversary legacy with law firm Chairman & CEO David Foltyn. We'll also talk to Anthony White, Artistic Director of the Detroit Youth Concert Choir and Performing Arts. What's the latest in this organization's surge to success?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

