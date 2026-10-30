Spotlight on the News: Inside MI Forward Network & Oakland Forward politics

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, November 1, Spotlight on the News will interview Ronna Romney-McDaniel, Chief Executive Officer of the Michigan Forward Network and Kermit Williams, Political Director of Oakland Forward. How are these two Michigan non-profit and non-partisan organizations using their clout to influence conservative and progressive policiers they believe would be best for the quality of life for Michiganders in a traditionally purple state. We'll ask them, Sunday on Spotlight.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.