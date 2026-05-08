Spotlight on the News: Inside Michigan's budget & issues; kicking off "Michigan Moves"

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 10, Spotlight on the News will interview Michigan Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt about the state budget negotiations and current issues. Will the Michigan Legislature meet its constitutional deadline? We'll also talk to Mike Stack, Chair of the Michigan Moves Coalition and Bethany Thayer, Director of Henry Ford Health's Center for Health Promotion & Disease Prevention. Representing more than 60 organizations, they will release on Tuesday what they say is a first-of-its-kind statewide physical activity plan.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.