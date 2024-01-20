Spotlight on the News: Inside Michigan's climate health & Nancy Kaffer on everything!

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 21, Spotlight on the News will interview Cory Connolly, Chief Climate Officer, EGLE and Nancy Kaffer, Editorial Page Editor of the Detroit Free Press. Is Michigan on the road to 100% clean energy and will Detroit be the epicenter of politics, tourism, and sports in 2024? Find out on this week's Spotlight.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.