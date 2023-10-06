Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Inside Michigan's infrastructure & civil rights plans

Spotlight on MI infrastructure and civil rights leaders Zachary Kolodin & John Johnson, Jr.
Screenshot 2023-10-05 at 1.55.51 PM.png
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Zachary Kolodin, Michigan's Chief Infrastructure Officer
Screenshot 2023-10-05 at 1.55.51 PM.png
Screenshot 2023-10-05 at 1.54.09 PM.png
Posted at 3:36 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 15:36:18-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 8, Spotlight on the News will interview Zachary Kolodin, Michigan’s Chief Infrastructure Officer, and Attorney John E. Johnson, Jr., Executive Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. Find out their plans for the future of the Great Lakes State.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards!