Spotlight on the News: Inside Midnight Golf's 20 years of success & meet rising star Davóne Tines

Posted at 6:11 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 19:03:43-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 13, Spotlight on the News will take viewers inside the Midnight Golf Program's 20 years of success. What's the organization's secret? Reneé Fluker, Founder & President, will tell us. We'll also introduce you to rising performance star Davóne Tines, the Michigan Opera Theatre's new artist-in-residence.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

