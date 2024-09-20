Spotlight on the News: Inside MI's Arab & Muslim American vote; STEM for all

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, September 22, Spotlight on the News will look at the Arab & Mulim American vote in Michigan and how DTE and the Engineering Society of Detroit are closing the STEM gap. Our interviews will includde Osama Siblani, Publisher of The Arab American News; Amara Small, University of Michigan; Cedric Small, Educator; Frenae Smith, DTE Engineer; and Robert Magee, Executive Director, Engineering Society of Detroit.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.



