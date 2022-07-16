Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Inside Oakland County's 1st land bank; and DYC

Spotlight on County Treasurer Robert Wittenberg & the Detroit Youth Choir's Anthony White
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Robert Wittenberg
Posted at 9:47 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 21:47:25-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 17, Spotlight on the News, will interview Oakland County Treasurer Robert Wittenberg about his county's first land bank and other economic development tools. We'll also talk to Detroit Youth Choir Artistic Director & President Anthony White about what's on tap for the Motor City's nationally-acclaimed performance organization.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

