Spotlight on the News: Inside Oakland Thrive and MI-Impact

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 2, Spotlight on the News will take viewers inside the small business growth program, Oakland Thrive, and Michigan's Kid-entrepreneur program, a part of MI-Impact. Our program guests will include: David Coulter, Oakland County Executive; Vicki Selva, CEO, Oakland Thrive; Jordette Applewhite, President, Applewhite Agency; and Angela Space O'Rourke, the Director of MI-Impact.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.