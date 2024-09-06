Spotlight on the News: Inside preparation for Harris-Trump ABC-TV presidential debate

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, September 8, Spotlight on the News will take viewers inside preparation for next week's historic ABC-TV Presidential Debate between Vice-President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. What's at stake in this high-profile political event for Democrats, Republicans, and Independent voters? What might the outcome mean to our nation as a whole? We'll ask Aaron Kall, the Lee H. Hess Director of Debate at the University of Michigan, and Lavonia Perryman, a Detroit-based political analyst/strategist.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.