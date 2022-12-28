Spotlight on the News: Inside public education in Michigan

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 1, 2023, Spotlight on the News will go inside the future of public education in Michigan. What major accomplishments where achieved in 2022 and what's the plan for 2023? I'll hold insightful conversations with two of Michigan's most powerful education leaders. Joining me will be Paula Hertbart, President of the 120,000 member Michigan Education Association and Dr. Michael Rice, Michigan's 44th State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

