Spotlight on the News: Inside retired Senator Carl Levin's "Getting to the Heart of the Matter"

Carl Levin & Wayne State University Publishing
U.S. Senator Carl Levin
Posted at 6:23 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 18:23:51-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 28, Spotlight on the News will look inside retired U.S. Senator Carl Levin's new book, Getting to the Heart of the Matter. After 36 years working on Capitol Hill, the lifelong Detroiter is the longest-serving senator in Michigan history. Jim Townsend, Director of the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School, will share his insight into the man, the book and Levin's legislative legacy.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

