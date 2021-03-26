Spotlight on the News: Inside retired Senator Carl Levin's "Getting to the Heart of the Matter"

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 28, Spotlight on the News will look inside retired U.S. Senator Carl Levin's new book, Getting to the Heart of the Matter. After 36 years working on Capitol Hill, the lifelong Detroiter is the longest-serving senator in Michigan history. Jim Townsend, Director of the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School, will share his insight into the man, the book and Levin's legislative legacy.

